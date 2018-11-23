Clock ticks on €1.25m fund to help Irish online retailers

Retailers are being reminded that applications for a fund to help them with online growth is drawing to a close.

Enterprise Ireland opened the first call of the €1.25m scheme back in October.

Applications will close at 3.00pm on Wednesday, December 5th.

It is targeted at retailers to encourage acceleration of their online offerings.

The scheme was launched by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys in September and is an initiative of the Government of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

A total of €625,000 is being made available under this first call.

Grants will range from €10,000 to €25,000 for funding including research, strategy development, implementation and training.

Minister Humphreys said: "The retail sector plays a huge role in the economic fabric of Ireland.

"Many retailers are increasingly facing international competition on their own doorstep through the growth of online retailing.

"It is important therefore that we encourage sustained growth of the retail sector in Ireland by providing the mechanisms with which retailers can actively develop wider offerings online."

The pilot scheme was developed in response to challenges in the retail sector in terms of online capability.

Stephen Hughes is head of consumer at Enterprise Ireland: "Ireland's retail sector is a primary contributor to our economy, both nationally and at a regional level but it is under significant pressure, particularly from international competitors with the digital means to extend their reach to Irish consumers.

"By delivering the Online Retail Scheme, we intend to support Irish retailers to innovate and through innovation, to increase their competitiveness and enhance their online presence."

The scheme is open to applications from retail SMEs with 20 to 249 employees based across the island of Ireland, and who have a retail outlet.

At least half of the total number of funds will be awarded to businesses based outside Dublin.

Further information and details on how to apply are available here