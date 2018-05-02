Clive Owen on the Picture Show

Clive Owen the accomplished star of The Bourne Identity, Gosford Park , Sin City and Inside Man, will be one of our guests on The Picture Show on Saturday night. He's here to talk about his new Sc-Fi Thriller 'Anon'.

And he will be joined by Daniel Bruhl ( The Fifth Estate, A Most Wanted Man and Rush ) and Andrew Haigh,director of the charming Lean on Pete which opens here on Friday. That’s all on The Picture Show with Philip Molloy at 6pm on Saturday.