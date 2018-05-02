Clive Owen on the Picture Show

Clive Owen chats to Philip Molloy about his new movie Anon

The Picture Show
Clive Owen on the Picture Show

Clive Owen

Clive Owen the accomplished star of The Bourne Identity, Gosford Park , Sin City and Inside Man, will be one of our guests on The Picture Show on Saturday night. He's here to talk about his new Sc-Fi Thriller 'Anon'.

And he will be joined by Daniel Bruhl ( The Fifth Estate, A Most Wanted Man and Rush ) and Andrew Haigh,director of the charming Lean on Pete which opens here on Friday. That’s all on The Picture Show with Philip Molloy at 6pm on Saturday.