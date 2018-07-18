Cliff Richard wins privacy case against the BBC

British singer Cliff Richard has won 'substantial damages' in his case against the BBC.

He is suing the broadcaster over television coverage of a police raid made on his home in August 2014.

The police were investigating historical allegations of sexual abuse, for which he was never arrested or charged.

Live helicopter footage was broadcast from outside the entertainer's Berkshire home as the BBC reported the police search.

His legal team told the court it was a "gross invasion of his privacy" and the 77-year-old sustained "possibly permanent damage to his self-esteem, standing and reputation" as a result of the coverage.

They were asking for damages "at the top end of the scale" - likely to total in the region of £600,000 (€675,600).

Richard has previously said the case cost him £3.4m. (€3.82m).

The BBC had told the court its coverage of the story was in the public interest and said that its reporting was fair and accurate.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Cliff Richard giving evidence at the Rolls Building in London, where he is in a legal battle against the BBC | Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire/PA Images

It is thought the case could have broader ramifications for the freedom of the press and could potentially set a precedent for the ability of journalists to report on police investigations.

Some commentators believe it could have perhaps the biggest impact on the media since the Leveson Inquiry.

Roy Greenslade, professor of journalism at London City University, says it would be detrimental to all if press freedoms were curtailed.

"I think the danger of this verdict is it will inhibit the press from reporting on the activities of the police, and the problem there is that it must be in the public interest that we know what the police are doing," he said.

"There can't be justice in secret, it has to be transparent and our job is to disclose it when it happens."

South Yorkshire Police, who tipped off the BBC about the raid, has already paid £400,000 (€450,376) in damages to Richard in an out-of-court settlement.

A spokesman said Mr Justice Anthony Mann will deliver his ruling at the High Court in London on Wednesday.