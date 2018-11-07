Christmas job postings increase by 11%

Christmas and seasonal job postings in Ireland have surged compared to last year.

That is according to new data published by jobs site Indeed.com.

In the year to date, the number of seasonal job postings is up 11% compared to 2017.

While 4% of the jobs advertised require a worker to dress up as Santa, Mrs Claus or an elf.

Seasonal roles advertised are predominantly customer-facing sales jobs in the retail sector (73%).

Other big roles relate to stocking, merchandising, driving and warehouse work.

The hospitality sector -such as restaurant, bar and catering roles - only accounts for 2%.

The analysis reviewed jobs posted that included at least one of 'christmas', 'xmas', 'seasonal', 'elf', 'holiday','santa', 'claus' in the job title.

Pawel Adrjan is economist at Indeed: "Whilst shoppers can leave their Christmas preparations until later in the year, our data shows employers began ramping up their seasonal workforce in early Autumn.

"This year, however, Christmas jobs postings on Indeed in Ireland soared earlier and faster than in 2017.

"This is likely to be boosted by other seasonal retail events such as Black Friday, which happens in November.

"Demand for seasonal employment is increasing against a backdrop of record low unemployment, which makes it harder for businesses to find employees for temporary roles."

The unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in October, according to the latest statistics from the CSO.