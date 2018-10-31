Christian woman's blasphemy conviction overturned in Pakistan after eight years on death row

A Christian woman who was convicted of blasphemy has been acquitted after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan.

47-year-old Asia Bibi had been convicted in November 2010 for allegedly defaming Prophet Muhammad.

She had been accused by three women who refused to drink from a bucket she had touched because she was not Muslim.

The country's top court has ordered authorities to free Asia Bibi, but she remains in jail for security reasons.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said: "The judgement of the high court and that of the trial court is reversed.

"Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges."

Her husband Ashiq Masih said: "I am very happy. My children are very happy. We are grateful to God.

"We are grateful to the judges for giving us justice. We knew that she is innocent."

Mrs Bibi had unsuccessfully appealed the conviction in a lower court back in 2014.

The landmark ruling has already ignited protests by hard-line Islamists, while extra security forces have been deployed to prepare for any potential violence.

Supporters of a Pakistani religious group burn tires while block a main road during a protest after a court decision in Karachi, Pakistan. Picture: Shakil Adil/AP/Press Association Images

The leader of the Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) party has called for Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to be ousted.

The TLP leader had previously threatened to "paralyse the country within hours" if the court set Ms Bibi free.

The case had attracted widespread international attention from human rights groups and activists.

Amnesty International previously said Asia "should never have been imprisoned, as the blasphemy laws are inconsistent with Pakistan's international human rights obligations to ensure the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of thought, conscience and religion".

Rights groups have said current blasphemy laws in Pakistan have been used to convict people for expressing opinions, while some of those who have opposed the laws and associated convictions have been assassinated.

Salman Taseer, a Punjabi governor who opposed the blasphemy laws and voiced support Mrs Bibi, was gunned down in broad daylight by his bodyguard in Islamabad in 2011.