Chocolate covered motorway leaves Polish drivers in a sticky situation

A major highway in Poland has been closed because it is covered in chocolate.

Drivers were faced with a sticky situation after a tanker carrying liquid chocolate overturned and spilled its load over several kilometres of road.

Traffic jams extended for miles in either direction as authorities dealt with the spill.

A local fire fighter told reporters it will take several hours to clear, as "once it hardens, chocolate is worse than snow."

Social media footage showed all four lanes of the highway connecting Warsaw to the City of Poznan covered in the confectionary.

It remains unclear what caused the lorry to crash into the motorway's central reservation, however images showed it sprawled across the road obstructing traffic in both directions.

The truck was carrying around 12 tonnes of chocolate - with fire fighters forced to use streams of hot water to melt it and wash away the mess.

The driver, reportedly aged in his 60s, is being treated for minor injuries.

The lorry has since been removed from the road.