Children's passports can be renewed online as part of global service expansion

The Online Passport Renewal Service is being expanded to allow the renewal of children's passports.

The changes mean all Irish citizens can now renew their passports online 24/7, from anywhere in the world.

While a passport card option has also been introduced for children.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says the service will have faster turnaround times of 10 working days for all online applications, excluding postage.

While the fees for all online applications are being reduced by €5 across all application types.

Welcoming the expansion, Tánaiste Simon Coveney says: "It is important that the Passport Service continues to use technology in order to gain efficiencies and deliver the best possible service to the citizen.

"This expanded service is an example of that and will permit all citizens, both adults and children, to renew their passports online, 24/7, from anywhere in the world."

People need a digital photograph, an e-mail address and a credit or debit card to apply online.

For the child option, a Child Passport Identity and Consent Form will be generated for printing and witnessing at the end of the online process.