Children's Minister addresses UN Security Council in New York

Katherine Zappone has told the UN that children from the world's conflict zones could be the peace-makers of the future.

The Children's Minister has been briefing the UN Security Council in New York about Ireland's role in helping children who find themselves on the front line. She also urged the UN to do more to protect the future of tomorrow.

"Children can play a crucial role in promoting long-term peace across the globe," said Ms Zappone.

"This is why Ireland is a strong supporter of the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda. We also introduced a UN Youth Delegate Programme in 2015, which is a clear commitment to greater engagement with young people on development, human rights and global citizenship."

She also read stories from a book called 'A Strong Heart' by Syrian and Palestinian children who have recently made Mayo their home.