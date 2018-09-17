Childcare organisations say new parental leave plans welcome - but not enough

Childcare organisations are welcoming reports that new parents are in line for an extra two weeks of paid leave as part of Budget 2019.

However, Early Childhood Ireland has warned that the plans do not go far enough – and parents need higher paid leave and more of it.

The Irish Independent reports that the extra leave will be run along the same lines maternity benefit, which is a State payment of €240 a week.

Under the scheme, parents will be offered two weeks each.

The leave will not be transferrable between parents and must be taken in the first year of the child’s life.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Frances Byrne head of advocacy with Early Childhood Ireland said the proposals are welcome - but there needs to be more pay and more time off.

“Parents get – in the case of the mother – for six months and – in the case of the dad – two weeks; €235 per week,” she said.

“Now, that is a big drop in salary.

“We need to moving towards about 66% of salary and building up towards that year that the Government has committed to.”

The proposed extra leave comes on top of the 26 weeks of maternity leave, two weeks of paternity leave and 18 weeks of unpaid parental leave that is already available to new parents.

The changes are not expected to be brought in until 2019 at the earliest.

It is expected it will cost the taxpayer around €10m a year.