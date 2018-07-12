Charities issue warnings over homelessness and housing

Three new housing reports are due to be published today.

Focus Ireland will warn that it supported a record number of people in homelessness this year, as the number of homeless families continues to increase.

Alone is warning that older people are at risk of falling behind on their rents as they age.

Finally, the Government will publish an update on its efforts to build student accommodation.

It is going to claim that almost 3,000 beds have been added since last year, but critics say they are too expensive.

It comes as the latest Government revealed that 9,846 people were homeless in Ireland in May.

The number of children experiencing homelessness rose by 137 to 3,826.

It means the number of children without a home has shot up by nearly 40% over the last year.