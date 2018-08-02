Cervical Check scandal: Stephen Teap says his trust in Government has been 'completely eroded'

The husband of a woman who died from cervical cancer says his trust in the Government has been "completely eroded" over their handling of the cervical cancer scandal.

Yesterday, the Taoiseach announced he has assigned former High Court Judge Charles Meenan to look into a possible redress scheme for the affected women and their families.

Vicky Phelan, who met with Leo Varadkar yesterday afternoon, said she would speak with Health Minister Simon Harris later to discuss her concerns.

Ms Phelan, whose court case against a US lab brought the scandal to national attention, said the Taoiseach gave her assurances that the State "is going to endeavour to settle all cases through mediation".

Stephen Teap's late wife Irene was one of the women whose cervical screening test produced a false negative result.

Stephen says his trust in the Government has been tested by the scandal.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show, hr explained: "I trust Vicky's ability to move things along... I trust my own ability to keep fighting.

"With regards to the Government, they seem to be reacting to everything instead of getting out and being proactive and putting the measures in place in a timely manner. I think trust is a very strong word right now."

He did say there has been some 'positive steps', including efforts to avoid women and families having to go into court.

"Standing in front of two labs... 17 lawyers... Having to spill your heart out when you're very, very sick is just inhumane," he said.

On the subject of a potential redress scheme, he observed: "It's not going to bring anything back whatsoever with regards to Irene.

"What we need to get is accountability, liability, and acknowledgement that mistakes were made. If we have to go ahead and prove that ourselves... well then so be it."