Cervical Check controversy: PAC to hear evidence from Vicky Phelan

The Public Accounts Committee is to hear evidence later today from Vicky Phelan, the woman who brought the Cervical Check scandal to national attention.

Members of the PAC will also hear from Stephen Teap, whose late wife Irene was one of the women where a cervical screening test produced a false negative result.

PAC chairman Sean Fleming said the committee hopes to get a "fuller understanding of what didn’t happen at Cervical Check".

The Oireachtas Health Committee is also holding hearings on the controversy today.

They will again hear from officials from the Department of Health and representatives from the HSE and Cervical Check.

The committee says it wants "further clarification on the evolving scandal", with chairman Dr Michael Harty noting: "Issues of concern are outsourcing, the frequency and quality of testing, the governance of the cervical screening programme, responsibility and transparency."

'Fevered atmosphere'

It was revealed yesterday that Dr Gabriel Scally - who's leading the scoping inquiry into the controversy - believes the Oireachtas hearings could impact his work.

He has warned he may have issues fulfilling his remit if many of the witnesses are constantly distracted appearing before different committees.

He raised concerns that the 'fevered atmosphere' around the situation may affect the investigation.

However, Deputy Fleming says the PAC wants answers for those affected - and says he believes they're going to help Dr Scally in his work.

He said: "What's happening in the Oireachtas over the last couple of weeks is bringing information into the public arena... it's making the HSE and the Department of Health check their files.

"I think it's important that the public have some assurance in the near-term as to where [things] stand on this issue.

He added: "Once we have a scoping inquiry, once we have a commission of investigation... you and I know that's three years down the road before we got a result from that."