WATCH: Cervical Check Controversy Continues

The fallout from last week’s Cervical Check revelations continues

 As the fallout from last week’s Cervical Check revelations continues, we take a look at the timeline of events and hear from Lunchtime Live presenter and former GP Ciara Kelly.


4 Related articles
Cervical Check clinical director Gráinne Flannelly stands down

Cervical Check clinical director Gráinne Flannelly stands down

Morning top 5: Cervical Check clinical director stands down; Katie Taylor unifies world lightweight titles

Morning top 5: Cervical Check clinical director stands down; Katie Taylor unifies world lightweight titles

Cervical Check helpline receives hundreds of calls

Cervical Check helpline receives hundreds of calls

Morning top 5: Cervical Check helpline goes live this morning; British toddler Alfie Evans dies

Morning top 5: Cervical Check helpline goes live this morning; British toddler Alfie Evans dies