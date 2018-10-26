WATCH: Cast of 'Mrs Doubtfire' reunite after 25 years

Euphegenia Doubtfire was a staple for many people growing up in the '90s, and the film 'Mrs Doubtfire' is still shown regularly today.

It followed the story of Daniel Hillard, played by the late Robin Williams, who invented an alias and persona so he could see his three children after a divorce.

Hilarity and excellent one-liners ensued, with the film taking in over US$440m (€386m) at the box office.

Now, for the first time in 25 years, four of the main cast members have got together.

Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson played the three children - Lydia, Chris and Natalie.

While Irish actor Pierce Brosnan played Stu, the new love interest of their mother, who was portrayed by Sally Field.

Asked why Field was not there, Jakub explained she is currently promoting her new book.

On her book tour! https://t.co/wvrUHnmt6v — Lisa Jakub (@Lisa_Jakub) October 25, 2018

While in a video posted on Twitter, Brosnan shows a photo of the cast at the film's premiere - before pulling back and showing them now.

"Love you, love you all so much - so good to be part of your lives. I want to get into the picture as well".

Wilson then refers to Brosnan as "our step-dad".

Online reaction has been... emotional:

I can’t ??????



The only thing that would’ve made it better is if @sally_field were there holding a pic of Robin pic.twitter.com/jsC2b8knfW — Jason Michael Martin (@WVUGuy29) October 25, 2018

25 years later and more love than ever. #MrsDoubtfire pic.twitter.com/VWdUtmLcEp — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 25, 2018

My fave part of this is that I think I get the whole thing was shot on Pierce Brosnan’s phone. #LikeADad — Bill True (@BillTrue) October 25, 2018

Wow. I’m getting sad tho. Robin Williams ?? — Chucky Luciano (@GottiWavy) October 25, 2018

Naw. This is great. ????????. Such a shame the amazing Robin Williams wasn’t there. He would have made some awesome jokes. #RIPRobinWilliams — Jessica Amir (@Jessica_Danelle) October 26, 2018





I love this video so much. I absolutely love seeing you all together again all these years later. Seeing the 4 of you together is definitely the highlight of my day. — Brittany Lampka (@BrittanyLampka) October 25, 2018

My now husband and went to see #MrsDoubtfire for our first date.

I was 15, he was 19.

The film holds a very special place in our hearts and we watch it often.

Congratulations guys! ?? x — Lady M (@skyebenson) October 26, 2018

Williams took his own life in 2014.