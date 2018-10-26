WATCH: Cast of 'Mrs Doubtfire' reunite after 25 years

Four of the main cast members have got together

Matthew Lawrence, Pierce Brosnan, Lisa Jakub and Mara Wilson | Image via @Lisa_Jakub on Twitter

Euphegenia Doubtfire was a staple for many people growing up in the '90s, and the film 'Mrs Doubtfire' is still shown regularly today.

It followed the story of Daniel Hillard, played by the late Robin Williams, who invented an alias and persona so he could see his three children after a divorce.

Hilarity and excellent one-liners ensued, with the film taking in over US$440m (€386m) at the box office.

Now, for the first time in 25 years, four of the main cast members have got together.

Lisa Jakub, Matthew Lawrence and Mara Wilson played the three children - Lydia, Chris and Natalie.

While Irish actor Pierce Brosnan played Stu, the new love interest of their mother, who was portrayed by Sally Field.

Asked why Field was not there, Jakub explained she is currently promoting her new book.

While in a video posted on Twitter, Brosnan shows a photo of the cast at the film's premiere - before pulling back and showing them now.

"Love you, love you all so much - so good to be part of your lives. I want to get into the picture as well".

Wilson then refers to Brosnan as "our step-dad".

Online reaction has been... emotional:


Williams took his own life in 2014.


