Cash, car and drugs seized in garda searches linked to crime group

Gardaí have seized cash, a car, watches, computer equipment and drugs as part of searches into an organised crime group.

The Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Special Crime Task Force and Revenue Customs conducted an operation in Dublin and Wexford on Thursday morning.

Searches were conducted at properties in Dublin 8, Dublin 24, south county Dublin and Co Wexford.

Four properties in total were searched.

The CAB investigation centres on an organised crime group based in the Dublin 24 area.

One of the watches seized | Image: Facebook/An Garda Síochána

Approximately US$1,500 (€1,272) and stg£250 (€286) in cash was seized along with a 2014 Audi A6 motorcar, three watches - one Rolex and two Tag Heuer - computer equipment, mobile phones, documents and a small quantity of drugs (cannabis and cocaine).

The searches in Dublin were in three residential homes and the search in Wexford related to a holiday home.

The small quantity of drugs was found during the course of the search at the holiday home.

The documents, mobile phones and other items are are being examined by investigating officers and expert staff of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The Audi A6 car has been seized under the Provisions of Section 1A of the Proceeds of Crime Act

Gardaí say the searches mark "a significant development" in the CAB investigation into this crime group.

"The target was identified by the Special Crime Task Force established by the Commissioner in July 2016", it says.

No arrests were made.