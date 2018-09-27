Cars seized and bank accounts frozen in Garda operation targeting crime gang

Several cars, watches and designer handbags have been seized by members of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

Officers were assisted by the Special Crime Task Force in a search operation in Dublin and Wicklow on Thursday morning targeting an organised crime group.

The searches relate to a West Dublin group suspected of involvement in selling drugs.

The searches were carried out at six residential homes, four offices, three business premises and a motor dealership.

Among the items were seized were a 161 Audi A4, a 141 VW Passat, a 152 Mercedes C220 and a 152 Seat Leon.

A freezing order was also made for €145,000 in bank accounts.

