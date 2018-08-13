Car rammed and man assaulted in Dublin's north inner city

A man has been injured following an assault and the ramming of a car in Dublin's north inner city.

The early morning attack has led to major delays for rush hour commuters.

A car rammed another vehicle at Beresford Place at around 5am.

Two men abandoned the car that had been targeted, and fled on foot.

They were chased by a number of men from the second vehicle, and the male passenger was assaulted at Custom House Plaza.

His injuries are not life threatening and the driver of the car was unhurt.

The injured man has been taken to the Mater Hospital.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say their investigations are continuing.