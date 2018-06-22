Cannabis worth €23,000 seized in Dublin after it was found hidden in vacuum cleaner

Cannabis worth an estimated €23,000 has been seized at a house in Dublin.

Revenue officers and gardaí carried out a search at a premises in the Dublin 7 area earlier today.

Around 1.15 kilos of herbal cannabis was seized during the operation.

Revenue detector dog Bailey found the drugs hidden in a vacuum cleaner.

A 17-year-old was arrested.

He is being detained at Store Street Garda Station where he can be held for 24 hours.

In a statement, Revenue said: "This was a joint intelligence led operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Store Street.

"[It] was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations in Dublin."