Cannabis worth €1.36m seized at Dublin Port

Cannabis worth more than €1.3 million has been seized in Dublin.

The seizure happened at Dublin Port on Tuesday.

The drugs were found hidden in a consignment of goods which had arrived into the port from Spain.

Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner was used, while officers were assisted by detector dog Meg.

In total, 68kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.36 million was seized.

Revenue says investigations into the discovery are ongoing.