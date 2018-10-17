Cannabis becomes a legal drug in Canada

Canada has become the second country in the world to legalise cannabis.

The Cannabis Act came into force from October 17th there.

Canada is now the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace, after Uruguay.

This has put a framework in place for controlling the production, distribution, sale and possession of the drug.

Under the provisions, adults who are 18 years or older can possess up to 30 grams of legal cannabis in public.

They can also share up to 30 grams with other adults, and purchase cannabis products from retailers.

People can also grow up to four plants per residence for personal use from licensed seeds or seedlings.

However each province and territory also has its own rules - including legal minimum age, where adults can buy cannabis and how much they can possess.

Any possession, production distribution, and sale outside of what the law allows remains illegal.

Breaking the new law could see a maximum penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

File photo

The Canadian government says the new moves will prevent young people from accessing cannabis and displace the illegal market.

The new rules also prohibit products that are appealing to youth, as well as packaging or labelling the drug in a way that makes it appealing to young people.

Cannabis also cannot be sold through self-service displays or vending machines.

It will also be illegal to take cannabis across the Canadian border, even if the drug is legal in the country people are going to.

Until now, cannabis was illegal everywhere in Canada except for medical purposes.

"Prohibition has ended right now. We just made history," said the 46-year-old Ian Power, who bought a gram in St John's, Newfoundland to become one of the first people to buy the drug legally in the country.

"I can't believe we did it. All the years of activism paid off.

"Cannabis is legal in Canada and everyone should come to Canada and enjoy our cannabis."

In total, Statistics Canada says 5.4 million Canadians will buy cannabis from legal dispensaries in 2018 - about 15% of the population.

Around 4.9 million already smoke.

Speaking in April last year, when the plans were announced, Canadian Health Minister Jane Philpott said: "The Cannabis Act will help keep our children safe and address the health risks associated with cannabis.

"The proposed legislation would allow Canadian adults to possess and purchase regulated and quality-controlled cannabis products, while prohibiting sales to young Canadians and any products, promotion, packaging or labelling that could be appealing to young people."