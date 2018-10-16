Candidates criticise Higgins and Gallagher over failure to attend presidential debate

President Michael D Higgins and businessman Seán Gallagher have come in for heavy criticism from the four other presidential candidates for not taking part the first televised debate of the campaign last night.

President Higgins last week committed to take part in two of the planned TV debates - not including last night’s.

Mr Gallagher has refused to take part in any debate the president does not attend.

The other four candidates debated topics including international affairs, Donald Trump and campaign funding.

Debate

All the candidates said they would meet with Donald Trump with reservations, especially Peter Casey who described the US President as an “international embarrassment.”

Sinn Féin Liadh Ni Riada questioned what relationship Senator Joan Freeman has with Des Walsh, the businessman who's loaned her campaign €120,000.

Senator Freeman was not impressed by the comment, labelling it “below the belt” and “unnecessary.”

Poppy

Ms Ni Riada also seemed to stray from Sinn Féin party policy by stating she would wear a poppy for armistice day, provided it was part of a “healing process.”

Despite the cut and thrust of the debate, the absence of two big players continued to overshadow proceedings.

Ms Ní Riada labelled their absence a "sign of contempt” while Senator Freeman said they had displayed an “air of entitlement” by not taking part.

Gavin Duffy appealed to them both to “please turn up and ask the people of Ireland for their vote.”