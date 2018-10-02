Canadian technology firm SOTI to create 150 new jobs in Galway

A technology company is to create 150 new jobs in Galway.

SOTI is to open a new office there.

The business will make an initial investment of over €20m and create 50 immediate new jobs - with a further 100 to be created over the next three years.

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

SOTI has seen 93 consecutive quarters of profitability, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers.

The firm now has 10 global offices and a workforce that will exceed 1,000 employees by the end of 2018.

SOTI president and CEO, Carl Rodrigues, said the company plans to strengthen its European footprint with a permanent presence here.

"Ireland forms an integral part of our long-term growth strategy, as it has developed an excellent reputation for being a technology-based economy, home to a vast array of tech companies – from giant multinationals, to new start-ups.

"Galway is already home to many Fortune 500 companies, making it a particularly attractive destination to source experienced development and sales talent.

"We are proud to be officially open for business in Ireland".

Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Sean Kyne, said: "A successful economy is one in which businesses of all shapes and sizes, from start-ups to local SMEs to multinationals, are supported to develop and grow. In a similar way, SOTI helps businesses to succeed through mobile and Internet of Things device management solutions.

"SOTI’s decision to choose Galway for its new office is a further boost to the city, the county and the West of Ireland and perfectly complements our strategy of developing the Atlantic Economic Corridor."

SOTI provides mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide.