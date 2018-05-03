Canadian police say man died accidentally after becoming stuck inside women's toilet wall

Police in Canada have ruled that the death of a man, whose body was found inside the wall of a shopping centre toilet, was accidental.

On Monday, police in Calgary were called to the Core shopping centre following reports that a body had been found inside a wall.

CBC reports the body had been discovered by a maintenance worker who had been called in to fix a toilet that wouldn't flush.

After removing a wall panel as part of the maintenance, the worker discovered the body.

An investigation found that the man who died had entered the women's washroom alone last Friday evening.

He is believed to have climbed on top of a 'pony wall' directly behind the toilets, where he removed a vent cover.

The man - who was in his 20s - is then said to climbed inside the wall through the vent opening.

Officials believe he became stuck inside the wall, where he later died.

In a statement, Calgary Police said they have ruled out foul play in the man's death.

They said: "The victim’s motivation for crawling inside the wall is unknown at this time.

"As the victim’s death is considered accidental, no further information can be released."