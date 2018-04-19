Campaigners warn time is running out to register for abortion vote

Campaigners have launched a new drive calling on people to make sure they are registered to vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.

The 'Together for Yes' group is highlighting the "critical role" young people have to play in the campaign.

The group said there are some 466,000 people between the ages of 18-25 who are eligible to vote in Ireland - provided they are registered before the deadline on May 8th.

Nobody under the age of 50 has had a chance to vote on the substantive issue in Ireland and the campaign is urging everyone to ensure their voice is heard.

Around 122,000 people turned 18 since the last General election.

Image: Stephanie Grogan

Together for Yes spokesperson Laura Harmon has explained how to check if you are registered or not:

"The first thing to do if you are not sure if you are registered or not is visit checktheregister.ie - you can go on to that website," she said.

"Or you can call your local authority to see if you are on the register.

"If you need to register for the first time, you can print off the RFA2 form from checktheregister.ie, you bring it your local Garda station and stamp it and bring it back to your local authority."

The campaign is urging everyone to "check in with their family, friends and colleagues to ensure everyone is registered to vote.’’

Reporting from Stephanie Grogan ...