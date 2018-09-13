Calls to Crime Victims Helpline for domestic violence up 150%

The national Crime Victims Helpline says it saw a 150% increase in the number of people contacting it for domestic violence-related crimes.

Overall, the service saw a 10% increase in calls in 2017.

Its annual report detailed over 4,455 contacts over phone, e-mail, text and post from people seeking support and information.

The helpline received 1,886 incoming calls to their freephone number 116-006.

The helpline heard from more people regarding sexual assault and domestic violence.

The number of people contacting it due to rape or sexual assault more than doubled.

Similar to previous years, the most common crimes that service users reported were assault (31%), harassment (24%) and burglary (12%).

Executive director Michele Puckhaber said: "We are very grateful that more and more people are finding their way to our service.

"The Crime Victims Helpline is a safe space to talk, ask questions, and explore options not only for victims, but anyone who has been impacted by crime. Nobody should suffer alone or in silence."

On the increase, Ms Puckhaber said: "We think a number of factors contributed to this change, such as the #MeToo movement and Cosc's domestic violence awareness campaign, and it highlights how important it is that services work together.

"There is no wrong door for seeking help. After providing initial support and information we are able to then direct people to organisations that provide specialist services such as Women’s Aid; Rape Crisis Centre; or One in Four."

The national Crime Victims Helpline can be contacted on freephone 116-006, by texting 085-133-7711 or e-mailing info@crimevictimshelpline.ie

Callers can call the helpline at any time and leave a message outside of opening hours