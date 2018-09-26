Calls for "urgent forum" to tackle low levels of rape reporting in Ireland

Fianna Fáil has called on the Government to convene a public forum to tackle issues around rape and sexual assault in Ireland.

It comes after the Cork Sexual Violence Centre said three students had come to it alleging they had been raped since the start of the university term.

Meanwhile rape crisis centres around the country have warned that rapes and sexual assaults are a recurring issue for students starting out in college.

The Galway Rape Crisis Centre said it had fielded almost 50 incidents of rape and sexual assault in the last six months alone.

In response, the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said increased contacts between authorities and universities could provide more protection – and urged survivors to report the attacks to Gardaí.

In light of the three girls being raped in Cork, one @LunchtimeLiveNT listener texted in to say "Dress appropriately and then nothing will happen to them". @ciarakellydoc shares her thoughts on the text. #NTFM pic.twitter.com/6dsCBRE2e6 — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) September 25, 2018

However on Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live this afternoon, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Network Noeline Blackwell said there are many barriers preventing survivors form coming forward.

She said Minister Flanagan has already “ordered a review of how the criminal justice system treats victims.”

“He has started this review because he knows – and we have told him – that there are so many barriers to reporting.

“It is about the ways these crimes are investigated.

“The other huge barrier is that so much sexual violence happens in the context of someone you know.”

#AskConsent It's time to stop the victim blaming. What are the causes of rape = Rapists. There are no grey areas sex without consent is rape. DRCC - 1800 77 8888. pic.twitter.com/0A8Vj4c68a — Dublin Rape Crisis (@DublinRCC) September 26, 2018

In the Dáil this afternoon, the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the most alarming aspect of the reports from Cork was that “the three women did not feel they could go to the gardaí because of the circumstances of the sexual assault and the rape.”

“I ask the Minister for Justice and Equality to convene an urgent forum involving the Garda Commissioner, representatives from the Rape Crisis Centres and leaders of third-level institutions and the Higher Education Authority to begin a process of looking at this in a more comprehensive way than we have done to date,” he said.

He said there is “research and evidence” suggesting that September and October can be the most dangerous time for young women as they begin college life.

He acknowledged the Government’s commitment to an attempt to reduce excessive delays in rape and sexual assault trials – but insisted more must be done.

“People are vulnerable during freshers' week and the first month,” he said.

“We cannot read these reports and not respond in a comprehensive, urgent and different way in addition to whatever legislation we have to introduce.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence you can contact the National Rape Crisis Centres’ 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 77 8888.