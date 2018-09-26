Calls for "urgent forum" to tackle low levels of rape reporting in Ireland

The Minister for justice has urged survivors who report attacks to Gardaí

News
Calls for &#34;urgent forum&#34; to tackle low levels of rape reporting in Ireland

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre in Dublin city | Image: Photocall Ireland

Fianna Fáil has called on the Government to convene a public forum to tackle issues around rape and sexual assault in Ireland.

It comes after the Cork Sexual Violence Centre said three students had come to it alleging they had been raped since the start of the university term.

Meanwhile rape crisis centres around the country have warned that rapes and sexual assaults are a recurring issue for students starting out in college.

The Galway Rape Crisis Centre said it had fielded almost 50 incidents of rape and sexual assault in the last six months alone.

In response, the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said increased contacts between authorities and universities could provide more protection – and urged survivors to report the attacks to Gardaí.

However on Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live this afternoon, the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Network Noeline Blackwell said there are many barriers preventing survivors form coming forward.

She said Minister Flanagan has already “ordered a review of how the criminal justice system treats victims.”

“He has started this review because he knows – and we have told him – that there are so many barriers to reporting.

“It is about the ways these crimes are investigated.

“The other huge barrier is that so much sexual violence happens in the context of someone you know.”

 In the Dáil this afternoon, the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the most alarming aspect of the reports from Cork was that “the three women did not feel they could go to the gardaí because of the circumstances of the sexual assault and the rape.”

“I ask the Minister for Justice and Equality to convene an urgent forum involving the Garda Commissioner, representatives from the Rape Crisis Centres and leaders of third-level institutions and the Higher Education Authority to begin a process of looking at this in a more comprehensive way than we have done to date,” he said.

He said there is “research and evidence” suggesting that September and October can be the most dangerous time for young women as they begin college life.

He acknowledged the Government’s commitment to an attempt to reduce excessive delays in rape and sexual assault trials – but insisted more must be done.

“People are vulnerable during freshers' week and the first month,” he said.

“We cannot read these reports and not respond in a comprehensive, urgent and different way in addition to whatever legislation we have to introduce.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence you can contact the National Rape Crisis Centres’ 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 77 8888.


4 Related articles
Thousands attend march in solidarity with survivors of clerical abuse

Thousands attend march in solidarity with survivors of clerical abuse

Law Reform Commission wants public input into reform of rape law

Law Reform Commission wants public input into reform of rape law

Calls to Crime Victims Helpline for domestic violence up 150%

Calls to Crime Victims Helpline for domestic violence up 150%

Three college students raped since start of college term in Cork, campaigners claim

Three college students raped since start of college term in Cork, campaigners claim