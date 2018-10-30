Call for 'surge pricing' for taxi fares to be allowed during busy periods

There are calls for taxis drivers to be allowed raise fares during peak periods like the run-up to Christmas or weekends.

MyTaxi confirmed to the Irish Times that they are in talks with the National Transport Authority about increased flexibility around pricing.

Under current regulations, taxi drivers are restricted in the amount they can charge passengers.

There are currently two main taxi fare categories - including a premium rate which is effect overnight (from 8pm to 8am), on Sundays and during public holidays.

However, it's claimed that increased flexibility around pricing could encourage more drivers to come out to work during holiday periods.

In the US, for example, ride-share app Uber has surge pricing - which sees fares multiply (e.g. by 1.5 times the normal fare) during busy periods, and when there are not enough cars on the road to meet demand.

President of the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation Joe Heron says increasing fares would have to be made easy for drivers to implement, and does come with risks.

He told Newstalk Breakfast: "It can alienate the customer from the drivers... people don't like the idea of having to pay more just because it's a busy time.

"There is the other way of looking at it... that people might say 'well, instead of waiting an hour, if we can encourage more drivers to come out and work at the busy time, then I don't mind paying another euro'.

"It would have to be done [...] as an extra on the meter, rather than have to get meters changed or anything like that. That's something that taxi drivers wouldn't want to have to do - if you get the meter changed, you have to get it resealed again, so it's quite an expensive thing to get done."

However, he added that he does think an extra charge would incentivise drivers to come out during busy times.