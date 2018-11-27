Call for people to check in on elderly neighbours and relatives over Christmas

People are being encouraged to check in on their elderly neighbours or relatives this Christmas.

There are more than 100,000 older people who are lonely in Ireland.

Experts say loneliness is every bit as harmful to people's health as smoking, drinking and obesity.

The charity ALONE is now urging people to be aware of the issue over the festive period.

Comedienne Katherine Lynch is encouraging people to check in on their elderly neighbours this Christmas #ALONE #Havealaughforloneliness pic.twitter.com/2EyRudUgcy — Stephanie Rohan (@StephGrogan3) November 27, 2018

83-year-old Margaret Browne from Dublin has lived alone for more than 30 years after her mother died.

A volunteer from ALONE comes to see her every week, which Margaret really looks forward to.

She said: "It's great to see her every Tuesday... it's grand to have an old chat with her.

"We just sit there talking, and have a cup of tea."

She added that life can be hard when living alone, observing: "You've no-one with you... you just think you've been left there, that nobody wants you.

"I don't mind it so much now... I did in the beginning, but not now."

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan and Stephen McNeice