Call for evacuation of vulnerable people from Greek camp amid spike in self-harm

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is calling for emergency evacuation of vulnerable people from a Greek camp to other EU member states.

The group says it has seen "an unprecedented health and mental health emergency" amongst the men, women and especially children kept in Moria camp on Lesbos.

It is asking for these people to be brought to safe accommodation on the Greek mainland and within the European Union.

MSF says: "The policy of containing asylum seekers on Greek islands has led to more than 9,000 people, a third of whom are children, being stuck indefinitely in the Moria camp that has a maximum capacity of 3,100 people."

MSF teams say they are seeing multiple cases each week of teenagers who "have attempted to commit suicide or self-harmed, and are responding to numerous critical incidents as a result of violence, child self-harm and lack of access to urgent medical care".

Image: Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

'Panic attacks, anxiety and nightmares'

It adds that this is highlighting "significant gaps" in the protection of children and other vulnerable people.

"Between February and June this year, in a group mental health activity for children (between 6-18 years), MSF teams observed that nearly a quarter of the children (18 of our 74) had self-harmed, attempted suicide or had thought about committing suicide.

"Other child patients suffer from elective mutism, panic attacks, anxiety, aggressive outbursts and constant nightmares", it says.

Dr Declan Barry is MSF's medical coordinator in Greece.

He says: "These children come from countries in war, where they have experienced very extreme violence and trauma. Rather than receiving care and protection in Europe, they are instead subjected to ongoing fear, stress and episodes of further violence, including sexual violence.

"Moreover, the environment is unsafe and unsanitary, and as a result we see many cases of recurrent diarrhea and skin infections in children of all ages.

"At this level of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions, the risk of outbreaks is very high".

Image: Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Access to medical care

MSF says in the first two weeks of September, more than 1,500 people arrived on Lesbos and, it says, with no space left they are now sleeping "without any shelter, without sufficient food and with extremely limited access to medical care."

The charity says it has treated many children who have been identified by the hospital as needing care in Athens - but due to a lack of accommodation on the mainland, these children cannot access that care.

"This is the third year that MSF has been calling on the Greek authorities and the EU to take responsibility for their collective failures and to put in place sustainable solutions to avoid this catastrophic situation," says Louise Roland-Gosselin, MSF's head of mission in Greece.

"It is time to immediately evacuate the most vulnerable to safe accommodation in other European countries and to stop this never-ending cycle of emergency decongestions and the horrendous conditions we continue to witness in Moria. It is time to end the EU-Turkey deal."

Anyone affected by issues raised in this article can contact The Samaritans on 116-123, text: 087-2609090 or e-mail jo@samaritans.ie