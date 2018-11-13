California death toll rises to 44 as desperate search for missing continues

At least 44 people have been killed as devastating wildfires continue to burn out of control in California.

More than 200 people are missing and it's feared the number of deaths could rise much higher.

Some remains were found next to cars, with authorities guessing the victims had been overcome by smoke and flames before they could get in their vehicles and drive to safety.

Coroners found charred bone fragments so small that they had to be sifted through a sieve-like wire basket.

Winds are increasing again - hampering efforts by emergency crews who are struggling to contain the spread.

Figurines rest atop a scorched car in Paradise, California, 12-11-2018. Image: Noah Berger/AP/Press Association Images

Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said more fires could erupt at any time due as the State continues to experience “significant fire weather.”

Over three dozen people were killed n the popular retirement community of Paradise in the north of the state.

Overnight, fire crews tackling the blaze that obliterated the town fought against 65kph winds and towering 300ft flames.

Authorities believe the 460 sq km blaze is now 25% contained.

Fireplaces stand amid destroyed residences Paradise, California, 12-11-2018. Image: Noah Berger/AP/Press Association Images

People are desperately trying to get in touch with loved ones to find out if they managed to escape the town.

Tad Teays was waiting to find out information on his 90-year-old mother who has dementia, while Darlina Duarte was desperate for information about her half-brother, a diabetic who was largely housebound because he had lost his legs.

And Barbara Hall tried in vain to find out whether her aunt and aunt's husband, who are in their 80s and 90s, made it out alive from their retirement community.

"Did they make it in their car? Did they get away? Did their car go over the edge of a mountain somewhere? I just don't know," she said, adding that the couple had only a landline and calls were not going through to it.

Greg Woodcox, who led a caravan of vehicles that was overcome by flames, said he heard screams and watched a friend die as the heat blew out the vehicle's windows.

Mr Woodcox told the San Francisco Chronicle he was in a Jeep ahead of the other vehicles and ran when the flames overtook them.

He followed a fox down a steep embankment and survived by submerging himself in a stream for nearly an hour.