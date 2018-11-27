Cabinet considering plan to create permanent flood relief scheme for small businesses

The Cabinet is today considering a plan to create a permanent flood relief scheme for small businesses and community organisations.

It would see automatic payments of up to €5,000 for uninsured premises damaged by flood waters.

Previously, flood relief schemes after events like Storm Desmond and Storm Eleanor operated on an ad-hoc basis.

Now, the Defence Minister Paul Kehoe and the Business Minister Heather Humphreys are proposing a permanent fund.

The scheme would allow businesses and organisations who suffered flood damage but who have been refused flood insurance to qualify for a "quick" payment of up to €5,000.

More serious cases would be assessed for further payment of up to €15,000.

The scheme's designed to give assurance to small businesses in flood prone areas, as well as voluntary, community and sporting bodies.

The Government has previously pledged €940m over the next decade to fund the delivery of flood relief capital works.