'Butch Cassidy' and 'Princess Bride' screenwriter William Goldman dies aged 87

The award-winning Hollywood screenwriter and novelist William Goldman has died aged 87.

The Washington Post, quoting Mr Goldman's daughter, reports that he died at his home in New York earlier today as a result of "complications from colon cancer and pneumonia".

Mr Goldman was behind a range of acclaimed scripts, and took home Oscars for his work on Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men.

His other hit major scripts included the likes of Marathon Man and The Princess Bride - both of which were based on his own novels.

Other credits include The Stepford Wives and A Bridge Too Far.

He also became known as a Hollywood 'script doctor' - a scriptwriter who is often employed to 'polish' or tweak a screenplay, but typically do not receive a credit.

Goldman's film career lasted for half a century - from his 1965 debut screenplay Masquerade to his work on the 2015 Jason Statham vehicle Wild Card (based on his novel Heat).

While best known for his screenplays and novels, he was also behind the best-selling 1983 memoir Adventures in the Screen Trade about his Hollywood work.

Tributes poured in from various stars - including Princess Bride director Rob Reiner, and novelist Stephen King (Goldman adapted two King novels for the screen - Misery and Dreamcatcher).

Losing Bill Goldman made me cry. My favorite book of all time is The Princess Bride. I was honored he allowed me to make it into a movie. I visited with him last Saturday. He was very weak but his mind still had the Goldman edge. I told him I loved him. He smiled & said fuck you. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 16, 2018