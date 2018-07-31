Bus Éireann announces extra services for Pope's visit

Bus Éireann has announced extra services which will operate during the Pope's visit to Ireland next month.

Pope Francis will celebrate mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Sunday August 26th, during the first papal visit to Ireland since 1979.

Around 500,000 people are expected to attend, with all tickets already booked.

In a statement, Bus Éireann said: "In order to cater for anticipated demand, Bus Éireann will operate a greatly enhanced schedule which will see overall capacity increasing by over 100% on the 26th August.

"Over 800 trips on both commuter and Expressway services will provide for over 30,000 passenger journeys to and from Dublin on the day."

The transport company says there will be an 'enhanced Sunday timetable' for commuter services to the capital.

Meanwhile, additional intercity services to Dublin will operate on Sunday morning along several major routes, with the services set to make only 'limited stops' along the way.

Bus Éireann says tickets for those extra services must be purchased in advance on their website.

Additional services between Knock and Westport, Athlone, Galway, Sligo and Ballina will also operate on Sunday for the Pope's visit to the shrine.

You can see a full list of extra services to and from Dublin below.

Enhanced Sunday service:

Route 101 Drogheada – Balbriggan – Dublin

Route 103 Ratoath – Ashbourne - Dublin

Route 109 Cavan - Virginia - Kells – Navan – Dunshaughlin - Dublin

Route NX Navan – Dublin City

Route 111 Cavan – Granard – Athboy – Trim - Dublin

Route 115 Mullingar - Enfield - Kilcock - Dublin

Route 120 Tullamore - Edenderry – Clane - Dublin

Route 126 Kildare - Newbridge - Naas – Kill - Dublin

Route 133 Wicklow – Ashford - Dublin City

Additional Expressway intercity services to Dublin

Route 2 Wexford (0700), Enniscorthy (0720), Gorey (0745) & Arklow (0800)

Route 4 New Ross (0630), Waterford (0700) & Carlow (0800)

Route X8 Cork (0600), Fermoy (0630), Mitchelstown (0650), Cahir (0715) & Cashel (0730)

Route 12 Limerick (0630), Nenagh (0710), Roscrea (0740) Portlaoise (0810)

Route X20 Galway (0530), Loughrea (0600), Ballinasloe (0630) & Athlone (0700)

Route 22 Ballina (0630), Swinford (0730), Charlestown (0738) & Longford (0910)

Route 23 Sligo (0630), Boyle (0650) & Carrick-on-Shannon (0715)

Route 30 Donegal (0530), Ballyshannon (0550), Enniskillen (0630), Cavan (0720) & Virginia (0805)

Route 32 Letterkenny (0530), Strabane (0600), Omagh (0630) Monaghan (0715), Castleblayney (0750) & Carickmacross (0805)

Route 100X Dundalk (0730) & Drogheda (0800)