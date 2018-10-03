Bus driver allegedly found to be nine-times over the limit

A bus driver has been arrested after allegedly being found to be nine times over the legal alcohol limit.

He was detained on the M7 near Newbridge in Co Kildare yesterday evening.

One of the busiest motorways in the country, the M7 is currently seeing particularly heavy traffic due to ongoing road works around Naas.

The bus driver was pulled over as rush hour traffic was dying down at around 7pm last night.

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time.

The man – aged in his 60s – was allegedly found to be nine times over the legal limit.

He was arrested and brought to Naas Garda Station where he was charged.

He is due before Naas District Court on October 17th.