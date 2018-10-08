Budget 2019: Government TDs split over possible carbon tax increase

Government TDs are split on a possible hike to the carbon tax in tomorrow's Budget.

Some are concerned about the impact on people in rural areas heating their homes and what an increase in diesel costs would do for some industries.

An increase in carbon tax in the Budget has been well flagged for months, with a view to moving people towards sustainable energy with carrot and stick approach.

Such a tax increase would make it more expensive to burn fossil fuels, while offering grants for electric cars and home retrofitting.

However, some Ministers are opposed to the measure because of the knock-on effect for people.

A planned 50% increase to €30 per tonne would increase the price of brickettes and coal - as well as adding an estimated 3 cent a litre to the cost of diesel and petrol.

Fine Gael TD Colm Brophy is not convinced the measure will work.

He argued: "If I believed it would have an immediate effect in terms of changing behaviour... maybe.

"If it's not, and it's only going to be used as a taxation measure... then I would have concerns about that. But I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow."

People Before Profit launched its pre-Budget submission earlier, with TD Bríd Smith also against a carbon tax rise.

She explained: "The reason why we don't think we should put the burden for climate change and carbon emissions onto the shoulders of ordinary people... is because we don't believe that ordinary people are addicted to fossil fuels, but rather that the problem is systemic."

However, we will only learn whether the measure will go ahead in part or in full when Paschal Donohoe takes to hit feet in the Dáil at lunchtime tomorrow.