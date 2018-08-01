British far-right figure Tommy Robinson to be released from prison on bail

British far-right figure Tommy Robinson is to be freed from prison on bail after winning an appeal against a contempt of court conviction, with the case now set to be reheard.

Judges from the Court of Appeal quashed the finding and original 13-month sentence, made in May, at Leeds Crown Court.

The former English Defence League leader, whose real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was detained for broadcasting on Facebook details of a trial that was subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

He was sentenced to 10 months for contempt of court and given a further three months for breaching the terms of a previous suspended sentence.

Three judges in the UK overturned that finding today.

They said after Mr Robinson deleted the video, there was not "sufficient urgency" to justify proceedings being taken against him.

There was also a "muddle over the nature of the contempt being considered", the judges added.

Supporters in the packed courtroom broke into a round of applause as the decision was announced.

Mr Robinson was not present for the hearing and is expected to be released from prison later.

He is not allowed to go within 400 metres of Leeds Crown Court until the re-hearing.