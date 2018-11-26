British academic pardoned by UAE after being jailed for spying

It's been confirmed the British academic Matthew Hedges has been pardoned and will be released from prison in the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Hedges - a PhD student at Durham University - was arrested at Dubai airport in May.

The UAE claimed it had evidence he was collecting sensitive economic data and information on its military.

Officials said he was approaching sources as a PhD student to gain access to information.

Mr Hedges had denied the charges against him, although prosecutors claimed he had confessed.

Earlier this month, he was sentenced to prison for life after being convicted of spying.

However, he has now received a 'presidential pardon' and will be able to leave the country after the necessary administration work is completed.

Mr Hedges' wife Daniela Tejada welcomed the news and said she "cannot wait to have Matt back home".

The British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt also welcomed the "fantastic news".

Fantastic news about Matthew Hedges.Although we didn’t agree with charges we are grateful to UAE govt for resolving issue speedily.But also a bittersweet moment as we remember Nazanin &other innocent ppl detained in Iran.Justice won’t be truly done until they too are safely home. — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) November 26, 2018

In a statement, the Vice-Chancellor of Durham University - Professor Stuart Corbridge - said: “We are absolutely delighted to learn the news of Matt’s impending release. It is paramount that he is now allowed to return home to Daniela and his family as quickly and safely as possible.

"We will continue to offer Matt’s family our full support in the aftermath of this traumatic ordeal and we will be thrilled to welcome him back to the Durham University community.”