Crowds greet Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during second day of Irish visit

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been visiting a number of sites across Dublin this afternoon.

The royal couple spent 30 minutes chatting to the public at Trinity College.

Hundreds of people turned out at the city centre campus to try and catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One woman who met the royals said: "We all got time to shake hands.

"I asked Harry were England going to win the match... and he said 'football's coming home.'"

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent 30 mins speaking to people at Trinity College #royalvisitireland pic.twitter.com/vYpsJOq4F4 — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 11, 2018

Earlier, the royal couple met with President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin.

President and Sabina Higgins welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Áras an Uachtaráin. https://t.co/VecILMtkvz #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/QwNaQHLxgm — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) July 11, 2018

They also travelled to Croke Park, where they visited the museum and were shown replica jerseys and original items from Bloody Sunday.

They also meet with some of the 200 children from across the country showing off their football, hurling and rounders skills.

Harry and Meghan also got a chance to talk to some elite athletes, with Dublin ladies footballer Lyndsay Davey explaining: "We were just chatting about the sport really.

"They were really interested [in] the amateur aspect of it - they couldn't really get their head around how we play football full-time, and have full-time jobs also."

Céad míle fáilte to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Fáilte go dtí @CrokePark inniu! #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/ZqSfU1lm8y — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 11, 2018

This afternoon, they are visiting the Irish Famine Memorial and the EPIC Emigration Museum.

The royal visit will conclude this evening.

Harry and Meghan arrived at Dublin Airport yesterday, before meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and attending a garden party hosted by the British Ambassador.