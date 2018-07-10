Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to arrive in Dublin today

Britain’s Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan Markle will fly into Dublin today for a two-day visit.

It is the couple's first trip abroad as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The eyes of the international media will be on Ireland for the duration of the tour, during which the pair will meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

The British royals will visit Croke Park, Trinity College and the Book of Kells as well as the Irish Famine Memorial at Dublin's Docklands and EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum.

The pair will also attend a summer party at the British Ambassador’s residence.

Michael Byrne's City Kayaking runs tours along the River Liffey - he said the riverside community has a lot to offer tourist.

"There are walking tours, there are biking tours, famine tours and the tall ships," he said.

"Quite a lot of work going in – led by Fáilte Ireland really – and the city council developing what has been called the Maritime Quarter."

Fáilte Ireland CEO Paul Kelly said the visit will highlight a range of Ireland’s most popular attractions.

"We are delighted that Megan and Harry have chosen Ireland for their first trip abroad as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and that they are visiting some of Dublin’s brilliant visitor attractions," he said.

"With so much media attention on the trip, all eyes will be on Ireland this week, giving us amazing exposure abroad and highlighting our rich and diverse tourism industry and excellent visitor experiences to an international audience.

"In particular, the coverage from this royal visit will provide a boost to the UK market which has been a challenge in light of Brexit."

The pair will arrive into Dublin Airport this afternoon.