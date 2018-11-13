Brexit: Deal reached on Irish border between EU and UK negotiators

It is reported that an agreement has been reached between European Union and UK negotiators on a text that deals with the Irish border.

It was agreed on Monday night, before being sent to Downing Street in London.

According to sources quoted by RTÉ, there will be one backstop to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It will be in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs agreement, with specific provisions for the North.

These provisions are believed to go deeper on the issue of customs and alignment on the rules of the single market than for the rest of the UK.

It is understood the text has an agreed review mechanism.

Speaking in the Dáil on the reports of a border deal earlier, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "As there's often things in the media now that are reported - but I have obviously been here for the last... two or three hours.

"So I haven't spoken to my officials, or been able to speak to any of my officials in the last two hours or so".

Meanwhile, British ministers are being summoned to Downing Street on Tuesday night to run through the text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Reports say an agreement has been reached at a "technical level", but British Prime Minister Theresa May will still need to win over her top team.

Source confirms divorce deal text agreed at technical level, Cabinet to meet early afternoon tomorrow...might be official confirmation soon — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) November 13, 2018

Downing Street said in a statement: "Cabinet will meet at 2.00pm tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps.

"Cabinet ministers have been invited to read documentation ahead of that meeting."

The Irish Government have said they have not seen sight of a deal, and that talks have not concluded.

A Government spokesman said nothing has been confirmed at this stage - and there are still a number of issues that are outstanding.

Government insists it hasn't seen sight of any proposed deal between EU and UK yet. As far as it's concerned talks still ongoing. Says reports of UK Ministers being called in to be briefed would be "fantastic" #Brexit — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 13, 2018

The spokesman also said there has been no movement in the Irish position on a backstop arrangement for Northern Ireland.

It comes after Mrs May said negotiations over the UK's departure were "now in the endgame."

She told a banquet in London on Monday night that the Brexit process has been "immensely difficult."

She said negotiators would work hard through the night to make progress – with the Irish border the main sticking point.

"We are working extremely hard through the night to make progress on the remaining issues in the Withdrawal Agreement – which are significant," she said.

"Both sides want to reach an agreement but what we are negotiating is immensely difficult and I do not shy away from that."

She also pledged not to compromise on the result of the referendum – or to accept a deal at any cost.

Additional reporting: Sean Defoe