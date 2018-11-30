Brexit poses an "existential threat" to Ireland - Micheál Martin

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin says Brexit poses an 'existential threat' to Ireland.

The opposition leader suggests people in both the UK and Ireland are beginning to "become anxious" as the Brexit deadline looms.

While European leaders have approved a withdrawal agreement, significant uncertainty remains over whether Theresa May can secure parliamentary approval for the deal when it comes before the House of Commons next month.

Deputy Martin acknowledged that the British Prime Minister appears to face a "huge challenge" getting the agreement over the line.

Speaking on the Pat Kenny Show, he observed: "Up until then there was a terrible sense about the place that they'll get it right in the end, and that the British government will sort something out with the EU. But I think we now are in the end game of the beginning.

"The problem remains the uncertainty in British politics... and we're not experts on what will transpire in Westminster."

He added: "I believe at the end of the day there will be a critical mass of MPs who would resist the idea of a no deal Brexit. If people were to put aside their party affiliations, there would be a majority in favour of a soft Brexit - a Norway-type deal - and indeed some would want to return back into the EU."

"Limiting the damage"

The opposition leader noted that his party is happy with the withdrawal agreement, but isn't satisfied with how officials have prepared Ireland for the UK's exit from the bloc.

Deputy Martin argued: "There is an issue in terms of more intensity required in preparing people for Brexit - there may have been a tendency to prevent agencies like Revenue giving the full, bare facts about what a hard Brexit would entail."

He suggests there's a need for more "company to company" engagement to help businesses get ready for the UK's departure from the EU.

"Whatever Brexit happens is going to bad for us," he said. "The entire exercise from now has been about limiting the damage of Brexit - and in Ireland we've had parliamentary consensus."

Fianna Fáil continues to be involved in talks with Fine Gael on a possible extension of the confidence and supply arrangement.

Deputy Martin explained that Brexit is an "existential, grave threat" to Ireland - and that's why he wrote to Leo Varadkar calling for both parties to ensure there's no collapse of the Government while Brexit uncertainty remains.

"God forbid if a no deal happened, we would certainly have to have all hands on deck," he stressed.