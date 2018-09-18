Brexit and Budget loom as new Dáil term begins

TDs are returning from their summer holidays as the new Dáil term begins this afternoon.

There's a packed agenda for the autumn term, with the Budget, Brexit and confidence and supply negotiations all to be dealt with in the coming weeks.

Dáil business resumes at 2pm this afternoon.

Issues up for debate today include next month's proposed referendum on the removal of the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

Responses to the recent report on the Cervical Check scandal are scheduled for tomorrow.

Looking ahead, the Budget is due in a matter of weeks - final negotiations there will keep Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe busy until October 9th.

Those negotiations are also likely to affect talks between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin as they discuss the confidence and supply agreement which is propping the Government up.

The deal is due to expire after this Budget - and while the Taoiseach wants to extend it, some in Fianna Fáil are against renewing the arrangement.

Those talks may also decide whether we will see a general election this side of Christmas.

Health Minister Simon Harris, meanwhile, will be introducing the legislation required to introduce abortion services in Ireland following the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Health spend overruns and the trolley crisis will also likely prove to be key issues for Minister Harris.

Housing delivery will be also be a key issue this term, with Minister Eoghan Murphy facing a no confidence motion next week.

The Presidential election and the blasphemy referendum will be among the issues dominating headlines in October.

Looming over everything over the next six months will be Brexit.

With the deadline looming for a deal between the EU and UK, it will soon become clear whether an agreement will be reached and what Brexit will mean for Ireland.

All that is feeding into what's likely to be one of the busiest political terms in recent memory.

