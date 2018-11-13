Brexit: Irish Government examining draft text from EU and UK negotiators

Irish ministers have been told to provisionally prepare for a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning on Brexit.

It comes as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee are considering a draft text from European Union and UK negotiating teams.

Mr Varadkar has briefed his Cabinet colleagues.

While British ministers are being summoned to Downing Street on Tuesday night to run through the text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Reports say the agreement has been reached at a "technical level", but British Prime Minister Theresa May will still need to win over her top team.

Irish Ministers have been told to provisionally prepare for a cabinet meeting in the morning on Brexit. Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister McEntee considering a draft text from the EU & UK negotiating teams this evening #Brexit — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 13, 2018

Downing Street said in a statement: "Cabinet will meet at 2.00pm tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps.

"Cabinet ministers have been invited to read documentation ahead of that meeting."

The Irish Government has said talks have not concluded.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar | File photo

An Irish Government spokesman said earlier nothing was confirmed, and there were still a number of issues outstanding.

The spokesman also said there has been no movement in the Irish position on a backstop arrangement for Northern Ireland.

It was earlier reported that an agreement was reached between EU and UK negotiators on a text that deals with the Irish border.

It was agreed on Monday night, before being sent to Downing Street in London.

According to sources, there will be one backstop to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

It will be in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs agreement, with specific provisions for the North that go deeper on the issue of customs and alignment than for the rest of the UK.

It is understood the text has an agreed review mechanism.

British Prime Minister Theresa May | File photo

"Endgame"

It comes after Mrs May said negotiations over the UK's departure were "now in the endgame."

She told a banquet in London on Monday night that the Brexit process has been "immensely difficult."

She said negotiators would work hard through the night to make progress – with the Irish border the main sticking point.

"We are working extremely hard through the night to make progress on the remaining issues in the Withdrawal Agreement – which are significant," she said.

"Both sides want to reach an agreement but what we are negotiating is immensely difficult and I do not shy away from that."

She also pledged not to compromise on the result of the referendum – or to accept a deal at any cost.

Additional reporting: Sean Defoe