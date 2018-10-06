Brett Kavanaugh Appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court after Senate Vote

The U.S. Senate has passed a vote on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It's paved the way for the 53 year-old to take up his seat on the bench of the country's highest court.

Democrats spoke on the house floor ahead of the vote, in a last-minute attempt to block the move.

Protesters in the gallery could also be heard heckling senators as the vote got underway.

Mr Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually abusing women when in college, something he denies.

On his appointment, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement, revealing that Mr Kavanaugh's nomination was closely fought, won in the end by a margin of 2 votes - 50 For and 48 Against.

Speaking ahead of the vote, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he believed Mr Kavanaugh would do a great job.

"He's just an extraordinary person, a great talent and I think he''s going to make us all very proud."