Breakthrough in 240-year search for Captain Cook's HMS Endeavour

Archaeologists believe they have found the resting place of the ship used by Captain James Cook to reach Australia.

The HMS Endeavour has been lost since it was scuttled off Rhode Island during the American war of Independence in 1778.

Ten years earlier, Captain Cook used the ship on his colonial voyage of discovery to Australia and New Zealand.

Setting off from Plymouth in August 1768, the Endeavour sailed half way around the world; arriving into what is now known as Botany Bay in Sydney in April 1770.

The ship was later renamed the Lord Sandwich II and used by the British Navy to imprison Americans captured during the War of Independence.

It was scuttled alongside 13 other vessels in 1778 but its location has eluded marine archaeologists ever since.

Discovery

However The Sydney Morning Herald reports that researchers now believe they have found it in just off Goat Island, a small island in Rhode Island's Narragansett Bay.

The breakthrough is due to be officially announced by the Australian National Maritime Museum and the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project on Friday.

Should it be confirmed, it will bring a 25-year search in the area to an end.

Kevin Sumption, head of the Australian National Maritime Museum, said: "Early indications are that the team has narrowed the possible site for the wreck of HMB Endeavour to one site, which is very promising.

"A lot more detailed work, analysis and research has to happen before we can definitively say we have found the remains of James Cook's HMB Endeavour."

Anniversary

Captain Cook's arrival in Australasia completely changed the course of the Continent's history - setting it on its path to becoming a British colony.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of Cook's departure from England in the Endeavour, and 2020 is the anniversary of Cook's claim of Australia for Britain.

Archaeologists are hopeful the ship can be found and excavated in time for 250th of his arrival in Botany Bay in April 2020.