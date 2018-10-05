Bray special needs club closed until further notice following overnight fire

A Co Wicklow club for people with intellectual disabilities has been forced to closed until further notice after a fire overnight.

The Bray Lakers club offers sports, social and recreation for children and adults, and has around 400 members.

Last night, a fire broke out at their centre on Seapoint Road in Bray.

It's believed the fire started near some electrical equipment.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, but four of the club's buses were destroyed and one building suffered significant damage.

The Hydaulic Platform allowed last nights fire in #Bray to be fought from outside when the damaged roof made it unsafe to be inside. pic.twitter.com/iypiAeHD50 — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) October 5, 2018

In a statement on social media, the club said it was "devastated".

They are working to contact all members and volunteers to inform them that services will be closed until further notice.

Chairperson of Lakers, Fergus Finlay, says staff and members are in shock and that it could be weeks before they're back up and running.

He explained: "It swept through the building, and there were four buses damaged there - the buses have been completely destroyed.

"We have two buildings - one of the buildings is desperately unsafe, and we don't know yet about the other one."

He added: "We're determined to keep running, but we're all in a state of shock here this morning."

Health Minister Simon Harris, who is the local TD for the area, said he met with staff, volunteers and service users this morning in the wake of the fire.

He said: "This is a devastating day for our community. Please help if you can at all - they need a temporary venue and transport.

"I am meeting them again on Monday to see how we can best help. We live in a great community - let’s do what we do best and support Lakers at this difficult time."