Bray Head fire sees Dart services suspended

Iarnród Éireann has suspended Dart and rail services between Bray and Greystones for the rest of the morning after a fire broke out on Bray Head.

Wicklow Fire Service said the fire started in front of a tent and “spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at around 1 am.”

The fire has now been brought under control – but the fire service said railway infrastructure has been damaged and is now being assessed by Iarnród Éireann.

It said the steep cliff face handed the fire a “protected route” down to the railway track to the track while crews fought the fire from above.

Iarnród Éireann said bus transfers will operate between Greystones and Bray, while Dublin Bus is also accepting rail tickets to and from Greystones.