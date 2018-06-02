Boys who drowned in Clare quarry to be laid to rest over the weekend

The funerals of two teenage boys who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Clare are to take place over the long weekend.

Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney - both aged 15 - died after getting into difficulty while swimming at a quarry near Ennis on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood the boys were attempting to swim across the lake when one of them got onto difficulty and the other tried to save him.

They were airlifted by the Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter to University Hospital Limerick in a critical condition, but were later pronounced dead.

Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney | Image via @EnnisRugby on Twitter

The removal of Jack Kenneally takes place on Saturday evening, with funeral mass at Ennis Cathedral on Sunday at 11.30am.

He will be buried afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

His family have requested donations, if desired, to Ennis Rugby Club.

While Shay Moloney will repose at his grandparents home on Sunday and be taken to Ennis Cathedral on Monday for 11.00am funeral mass.

He will also be buried at Drumcliffe Cemetery.

His family have asked that donations, if desired, should be made to all emergency services.