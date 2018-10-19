Boy left in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Portlaoise

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenage pedestrian was involved in a serious road collision on the M7 on Monday.

The 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was struck by a truck travelling northbound near Junction 17 at around 6pm.

He was taken Tallaght Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The man driving the truck was uninjured.

Gardaí are recalling for witnesses or any motorists who were in the area and may have dash cam footage to contact them.

They are also calling for anyone who was travelling on the Abbeyleix Road in Portlaoise between 5pm and 6pm on Monday to contact them.