Boy (11) arrested after alleged rape of seven-year-old boy in the UK

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested over the alleged rape of a seven-year-old boy in Britain.

The alleged attack took place in the village of Wool on May 14th.

It is said to have happened outside during the evening, close to the victim's home.

The boy was said to be playing outside when he went out of view around a corner, his mother has said.

When her son returned a short while later his clothing was in disarray and he seemed subdued, she told the Dorset Echo.

Upon questioning, the boy told his parents he had been raped.

Dorset Police said in a statement: "Dorset Police is currently investigating a report of a rape in Wool.

"It was reported that the incident occurred on Monday, May 14, at an outside location. The victim, a seven-year-old boy, is being supported by specially-trained officers.

"An 11-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released under investigation to allow officers to establish the full circumstances around the incident."